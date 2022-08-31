Chaotic air travel system needs fixing
Air travel is not what it used to be. Air travel is now chaotic, full of delays and canceled flights. Passengers must arrive two hours before flight time and get in long lines, only to find their flight is delayed or canceled.
Travelers are feeling anxious and angry; who can blame them?
I remember how exciting flying was when I was a child. Folks wore their best clothes and boarded planes smiling, and there was calm on board during the flight. The flight attendants would pay special attention to the kids; today, there are not enough flight attendants, due to hiring cuts, to do more than their basic responsibilities. They are understaffed and overworked.
The airlines have created an environment ripe for stricter regulation. It’s time the federal government steps in and forces changes to a broken system.
DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE
Station reacted hastily when firing political commentator
So Donald Trump can tell major lies regarding election fraud, work to steal an election -- and WSB fires Bill Crane for saying, “he is constantly working to get his ‘orange face’ in the news.”
I can understand a call to the carpet, but termination? That’s like removing a fly on someone’s forehead with an ax. WSB management needs to understand priorities, stop being so reactionary and realize some of the best political commentators crossed the line with exaggerated humor, i.e., Rush Limbaugh, Jon Stewart, etc.
News agencies today need to walk a fine line between truth and misinformation. They can’t be swayed by a “perceived” reaction to a misspoken word or react to cancel culture. Otherwise, they become slanted news demagogues for the party or candidate of management’s choice based on the most recent polls.
BOB CHRISTIANSEN, SANDY SPRINGS