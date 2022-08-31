DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE

Station reacted hastily when firing political commentator

So Donald Trump can tell major lies regarding election fraud, work to steal an election -- and WSB fires Bill Crane for saying, “he is constantly working to get his ‘orange face’ in the news.”

I can understand a call to the carpet, but termination? That’s like removing a fly on someone’s forehead with an ax. WSB management needs to understand priorities, stop being so reactionary and realize some of the best political commentators crossed the line with exaggerated humor, i.e., Rush Limbaugh, Jon Stewart, etc.

News agencies today need to walk a fine line between truth and misinformation. They can’t be swayed by a “perceived” reaction to a misspoken word or react to cancel culture. Otherwise, they become slanted news demagogues for the party or candidate of management’s choice based on the most recent polls.

BOB CHRISTIANSEN, SANDY SPRINGS