Looking at the fall of the stock market in recent days, one wonders if the prospect of President Harris and her policies are the cause. And the falling stock market could give former President Donald Trump a lift as voters reminisce about how much better off they were when he was president.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

GOP doesn’t like it, but Geoff Duncan speaks truth

I was appalled by the article “State GOP seeks to Punish Duncan” (AJC, Aug. 3). I have the utmost respect for former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. The Republicans supporting former President Donald Trump should be censored. The GOP has nominated someone totally unfit for the presidency. Duncan has integrity. Trump does not. Duncan expresses the truth. Trump lies. Duncan respects the law. Trump is corrupt. Duncan believes in democracy. Trump favors autocracy.

Everyone needs to be aware of the contents of Project 2025 and Agenda 47. These plans give the president unprecedented power. Many federal protections and personal freedoms will be taken away. Our standing in the world will be diminished. Duncan knows that the GOP has a chance to return to true Republican values. To accomplish this requires voting for Harris and promoting a qualified Republican in the next election. Otherwise, it will be “King Trump” for 2025 and for his lifetime.

BEVERLY MOSS, SANDY SPRINGS