Release of oil reserves irresponsible political move
The release of oil from our strategic petroleum reserve by President Biden is irresponsible and dangerous to our nation. This reserve is intended to be used in emergencies such as war, hurricanes and natural disasters.
An allowable use of this oil is to calm oil markets. While that situation does exist, the primary reason our oil markets are in turmoil is that Biden has effectively declared war on America’s oil industry and is intentionally restricting American oil production by using restrictive regulations and discouraging financial organizations from financing American oil extraction.
Yet, Biden blames Russia and the American oil industry for the shortage and price of oil, but Biden himself purposely caused the problems by effectively deeply damaging our ability to produce our own oil.
This dangerous act by Joe Biden is strictly political and is intended to protect Democrats in the November elections.
ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE
Russian war takes attention away from our country’s major problems
How long do we accept Biden’s foolish remarks on a national or international stage? Who is feeding the teleprompter, who is writing his speeches, who is making our national strategic decisions? Quite a mystery as we know it is not Joe, but we know Joe does go off-script to make comments to prove he is a rather juvenile " tough guy.”
Three days with displaced and injured Ukrainians and brave Polish citizens and time shaking hands with troops meet the photo-op requirements for our corrupt media but do nothing to solve or end this genocide.
It almost looks like the Democrats and Biden and his advisors want the war to continue. There has been virtually no press coverage of our country’s other major problems like southern border immigration, the drug invasion, crime spike, inflation everywhere and China, North Korea, and Iran growing in hostile actions while we do nothing.
The thought of three more years of this foolishness is frightening. We are fortunate that Ukraine and Russia are 5,000 miles away.
RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK