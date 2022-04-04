ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE

Russian war takes attention away from our country’s major problems

How long do we accept Biden’s foolish remarks on a national or international stage? Who is feeding the teleprompter, who is writing his speeches, who is making our national strategic decisions? Quite a mystery as we know it is not Joe, but we know Joe does go off-script to make comments to prove he is a rather juvenile " tough guy.”

Three days with displaced and injured Ukrainians and brave Polish citizens and time shaking hands with troops meet the photo-op requirements for our corrupt media but do nothing to solve or end this genocide.

It almost looks like the Democrats and Biden and his advisors want the war to continue. There has been virtually no press coverage of our country’s other major problems like southern border immigration, the drug invasion, crime spike, inflation everywhere and China, North Korea, and Iran growing in hostile actions while we do nothing.

The thought of three more years of this foolishness is frightening. We are fortunate that Ukraine and Russia are 5,000 miles away.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK