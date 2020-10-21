Readers Write

Perdue dishonors Ga.'s legacy of great statesmen

Years ago, when I took the Dale Carnegie Course in Effective Speaking and Human Relations, one of the first things we learned was that a person’s name – to that person – was one of the sweetest sounds in the English language. With that in mind, we set out to learn the names of everyone in the class, knowing we would be working together for 14 weeks. Now comes Sen. David Purdue intentionally mocking the name of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris, all to gain the glowing approval of his prince, President Trump. What a debased, low-rent thing to do. I would expect that kind of behavior from one of the Proud Boys or a proponent of QAnon, people who don’t know any better, but from a United States Senator? Johnny Isakson, Sam Nunn and the late Zell Miller, men who served this state with distinction, would never have stooped to this level. Shame on you, Sen. Purdue. You are ill-fit for leadership.