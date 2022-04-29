PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA

Informed voters don’t let political ads sway their opinions

We have again reached the political cycle where campaign ads on our television screens and elsewhere run on what seems like a never-ending loop.

Even in these polarized times, we should all agree that these ads are, in fact, annoying and tiresome. However, if our political system will ever get better, we as citizens have certain responsibilities we must uphold. Imagine if all of us worked on developing such a sophisticated grasp of the intricate issues facing our world that 30-second political ads, replete with their simplistic slogans and photogenic images, were powerless to ever affect how we vote (no matter how often they ran).

Indeed, the immortal words of John Lennon seem most appropriate here --”You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.”

SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE