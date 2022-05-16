Trump appointees make Roe v. Wade reversal possible

The apparent imminent reversal of 50 years of abortion rights is tied directly to the Trump appointees to the Supreme Court.

It is worth recalling that Roe vs. Wade was not a close decision. The vote was 7-2, with five of the majority justices (Blackmon, Burger, Powell, Stewart, Brennan) appointed by Republican presidents. In the 1992 case (Casey) reaffirming Roe, the three crucial votes were rendered by justices appointed by Republican presidents (O’Connor, Souter, Kennedy).

In other words, abortion rights were made possible by Republicans. This was, of course, in the days when a cardinal principle of the Republican Party was severely limited government.

Now, the Trump appointees are prepared to join the two long-term right-wing court members (Thomas and Alito) in presenting their collective wisdom that the Republican view of the law in the late 20th century was “egregiously wrong.”

It is actually OK for the government (particularly an enlightened one like Mississippi’s) to regulate the most private human activity and decisions. What a monumental example of hubris!

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE