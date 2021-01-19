Readers Write

Barney Fife would have stood bravely against U.S. Capitol mob
Mike Luckovich missed the mark in his recent cartoon (Opinion, Jan. 8) depicting Barney Fife as a symbol of police bias and unpreparedness. The fictional deputy may be bumbling, prideful and gullible, but he’s also a virtuous man, passionately pro law and order. To suggest he would have welcomed the delusional rabble that besieged and desecrated the Capitol is ridiculous. Had an angry mob stormed the Mayberry courthouse, Barney would have summoned rare courage and stood his ground, even while shaking like a leaf as he fumbled in his pocket for that solitary bullet. Meanwhile, Sheriff Andy Taylor would win over the crowd with his toothy grin, folksy charm and horse sense. Too bad life isn’t a sitcom, where every crisis is nipped in the bud in 30 minutes. Andy Griffith, a very smart man, said the timeless show bearing his name was about love, which is what this country desperately needs right now.
KEVIN COOK, MCDONOUGH
Impeachment wrongly driven by fears of Dems and even some GOP’ers
Were the Democrats and some congressional Republicans so afraid of Donald Trump that days before he leaves office, they were compelled to initiate impeachment proceedings? If they started this process on the basis that he incited insurrection against Congress, why did they not file ethics and impeachment charges against politicians who encouraged Antifa and Black Lives Matter to riot and rise up against the rule of law all across the country? It seems Democrats are afraid Trump will run for president in four years, and Republicans, of his future influence in the party. These people seem to be driven by a self-inflicted, unnatural hatred of another human being who upset their pseudo-nobility celebrity. I hope Trump can and does run for president again in four years. I hope he will form a third party. I will support him and the new political party. Trump is a better person than the entire population of Congress.
JOHN BRYAN, GAINESVILLE