Readers Write

Impeachment wrongly driven by fears of Dems and even some GOP’ers

Were the Democrats and some congressional Republicans so afraid of Donald Trump that days before he leaves office, they were compelled to initiate impeachment proceedings? If they started this process on the basis that he incited insurrection against Congress, why did they not file ethics and impeachment charges against politicians who encouraged Antifa and Black Lives Matter to riot and rise up against the rule of law all across the country? It seems Democrats are afraid Trump will run for president in four years, and Republicans, of his future influence in the party. These people seem to be driven by a self-inflicted, unnatural hatred of another human being who upset their pseudo-nobility celebrity. I hope Trump can and does run for president again in four years. I hope he will form a third party. I will support him and the new political party. Trump is a better person than the entire population of Congress.