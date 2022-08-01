The Atlanta police chief expressed the increase in homicides very well when he said it’s impossible to deal with IQs that allow someone to kill another over mayonnaise. And he’s right - how can a program be devised to protect and serve when individuals with a total lack of judgment are easily impressed by the main topic of the media, which is violence. Sex and violence, violence and sex, with pedophiles coming out of the woodwork, along with teachers, instructors and coaches confessing improper encounters with students.

Our grandparents always talked about the world going crazy, but crazy doesn’t cover today’s madness. And the problem is that the craziness is in the air we breathe. Turn on the TV or pick up a newspaper or magazine, and what do you get? Craziness!! Most of it comes from a total lack of respect for our police officers and school officials, and the media’s insatiable eagerness to present every bit of the gory details. I try not to buy anything I’ve seen advertised, and I will not vote for a Democrat of any size, color or sexual preference.