Readers Write

Beware McBath’s, supporters' efforts to hinder 2nd Amendment

Lucy McBath’s political ads about gun violence are moving, but don’t vote for someone out of sympathy, vote based on their policies. She is contradictory about gun control, aligning herself with organizations that claim to be OK with private ownership but really oppose private ownership. Michael Bloomberg’s large donations to her campaign and his desire to hinder the 2nd Amendment are good examples. Another is the focus on weapons rather than people. A drunk driver hits and kills someone. Do we sue the vehicle manufacturer? No, the cause was the drunk driver, not the car. Yet McBath wants people to be able to hold gun manufacturers responsible when someone is killed by a firearm. That ability to sue will force American firearms manufacturers out of business. But that is the goal: elimination of private ownership of firearms in the United States.