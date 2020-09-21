Readers Write

JUDITH MCCARTHY, ATLANTA

Pandemic’s human losses should compel us to be vigilant, take precautions

I would like to put our COVID-19 deaths in the perspective of major historical events. So far, our death toll of 197,000 Americans has surpassed American military deaths in World War I. It exceeds the cumulative American death toll of the Korean War (36,500), Vietnam War (58,200), Gulf War (383) and Iraq/Afghanistan (6,773). The coronavirus death toll also exceeds the annual American deaths in 2018 from seasonal flu (60,000), car accidents (36,500), opioids (46,000) and guns (40,000). COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (6,000) have already exceeded the number of Georgians killed in World War II (5,701). If one projection turns out to be correct, by the end of 2020, the COVID-19 death toll will exceed American military deaths in four years of World War II (400,000). Will it take the loss of a loved one for us to take this virus seriously and do simple things like wear a mask, stay socially distant and wash our hands?

E.L. DUNN, SAPELO ISLAND

Biden faces uphill battle in era of foreign interference

There is little doubt to me the Biden campaign has an uphill battle in this election. The Russians clearly prefer Trump, and I see evidence that the right wing media is more than happy to have Putin’s help. The Trump smear machine is working overtime to paint Joe Biden as mentally unfit to serve as president. Our president and his campaign know that in a debate of ideas, they are at a disadvantage. Why hasn’t the Trump campaign come forth with their plan to save Social Security and Medicare? How about a plan to reduce the deficit? It’s the same story as always, folks: “Follow the money.” The money will be in the pockets of the wealthy, and we will return to the good old days of the early 1930s. Maybe someday, someone will run for president who wants to put a chicken in every pot. For now, we are stuck with Trump and his campaign manager with the Russian accent.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS