Simply stated, if a child does not receive responsible guidance, love and care at home, a woke/DEI grant won’t make a difference.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Trump’s logic says make the deal now

Trump wants Zelenskyy to provide exclusive rights to rare earth minerals in Ukraine. He tells Zelenskyy that if he fails to accept Putin’s terms, the U.S. will abandon its support for him. If the U.S. abandons its support for him and Russia takes over Ukraine, Russia will own those precious minerals. We can be confident Russia will not share them with the United States. Currently, the U.S. has access, if not exclusive rights, to those minerals. If Russia wins the war, we lose access.

Trump is correct in saying that we need these precious resources. If we offer a security guarantee to Ukraine, Trump will have exclusive access to the minerals we need. If we fail to aid Ukraine against Russian aggression, we are guaranteed no access. The art of this deal depends upon Trump continuing to support a Western democratic state against an aggressive totalitarian state that will deny Trump the very thing he claims to want. Accept Zelenskyy’s offer in exchange for a security guarantee. If you want the resources, make the deal.

BILL NEWNAM, ATLANTA

Trump cabinet well-qualified in loyalty

Much of the pushback against Trump’s cabinet nominees was related to their qualifications. Was an anti-vaxxer qualified to run HHS? Was a Fox News weekend host qualified to lead the DOD? Was a Jan. 6 supporter with an enemies list qualified to lead the FBI? Was a pro-Russian Assad sympathizer qualified to be Director of National Intelligence? Was a loyalist who took donations from Trump qualified to lead the DOJ? Was the architect of Project 2025 qualified to lead the OMB? And so on.

Now that all those people have, tragically, been confirmed, I’ve realized we were evaluating the wrong attributes that made them suitable for those positions. Trump was looking for experts at turning a blind eye, bending the knee, back-scratching, bending over backward, sucking up and bootlicking. When you look at Trump’s cabinet through that lens, it becomes clear he found the right people for the right jobs.

DAVID LEEDLE, ATLANTA