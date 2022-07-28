ROBERT MONTIGEL, ROSWELL

Justice Thomas expresses flawed opinion in Dobbs decision

In the coverage of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s granting the right of women to have an abortion, Justice Clarence Thomas offered a concurring opinion citing three other decisions based on the 14th Amendment that the court must revisit.

Griswold v. Connecticut -- the 1965 ruling granting married couples the right to buy and use contraceptives; Lawrence v. Texas -- the 2003 ruling that criminal punishment for sodomy was unconstitutional; and Obergefell v. Hodges -- the 2015 ruling granting same-sex couples the right to marry.

There is a fourth Supreme Court decision that, like the three Justice Thomas cited, was based on the 14th Amendment of equal protection under the law. Loving v. Virginia -- the 1967 ruling granting interracial couples the right to marry. On this precedent, he is understandably silent.

His exclusion of Loving v. Virginia, which was similarly decided in the same manner as the three he chose, tells us less about his legal scholarship than about the ranting of a bitter old man.

BOB HUDSON, ATLANTA