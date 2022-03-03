Gun permitting prompts users to be more responsible

So, the governor and a number of state legislators want to make it easier for Georgians to kill Georgians. Why?

It’s not really because of the Second Amendment, “freedom,” or personal safety. Hardworking, law-abiding men and women (by the governor’s definition, Georgia’s good citizens) have been and will continue to support registration and licensing of guns, background checks, and classes that teach us how to use guns properly, keep them away from children and how to store ammunition.

We learn and obey rules and test our skills when we get or renew a driver’s license and register our cars. Do the governor and legislators think cars are killers while guns are not?

Hopefully, they have more sense and more sense of responsibility to Georgians.

ELLEN LOGAN, ATLANTA