Zelenskyy’s fight for freedom a stark difference from Trump’s actions
The terrible events of the past week show in sharp contrast the difference between two men elected president of their countries in part because of their ability to entertain.
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, a former TV personality, has proven to be a ferocious defender of freedom. Putin wants him dead, yet he refuses to leave, asking instead for more ammunition to continue the fight against tyranny and showing how much he is willing to sacrifice for his people.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, star of a reality TV show, in the face of the vicious, brutal and unprovoked attack on the people of Ukraine, offered praise of Putin and is quoted by Russian state-run media as part of their propaganda. He has denigrated President Biden’s efforts to support Ukraine, praised a killer, and demonstrated no understanding of the threat to freedom this attack represents. Zelenskyy is a hero. Trump’s actions make him morally and ethically unfit to serve in any capacity in our government.
SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY
Gun permitting prompts users to be more responsible
So, the governor and a number of state legislators want to make it easier for Georgians to kill Georgians. Why?
It’s not really because of the Second Amendment, “freedom,” or personal safety. Hardworking, law-abiding men and women (by the governor’s definition, Georgia’s good citizens) have been and will continue to support registration and licensing of guns, background checks, and classes that teach us how to use guns properly, keep them away from children and how to store ammunition.
We learn and obey rules and test our skills when we get or renew a driver’s license and register our cars. Do the governor and legislators think cars are killers while guns are not?
Hopefully, they have more sense and more sense of responsibility to Georgians.
ELLEN LOGAN, ATLANTA