The American system of trials by juries (similar to the British) is the fairest among trial systems conducted by human beings, bar none. Such trials are the very closest to objectivity available to mankind. They attempt to present all reasonable evidence, fair to both sides in each case, within legitimate rules. They are the best means to avoid the “kangaroo court” methods too often applied outside of America by dictators and other despots.

A judge (or a panel of judges in some appeal hearings) conducts the trial within applicable rules of law. A jury of non-prejudging peers of the defendant is selected to decide what is true, based upon the evidence presented in court, while judges decide the proper application of laws. Tampering with the jury’s decision by outside influences, especially by implied threats or payoffs, is outrageously unlawful and wrong. There is no “fair trial” if someone’s outside agenda is allowed to rule over due process. Stop the public demonstrations!