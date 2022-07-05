Focus on Trump deters attention from pocketbook issues

President Trump is playing rope-a-dope with the mass media and liberals.

They are so worried about the 45th president running in 2024 that they have forgotten about all the issues we are facing today!

I really don’t care how thousands of unarmed citizens stormed the walls of the “people’s house” while I am filling up my car, or trying to buy groceries.

While they fear President Trump for 2024, this takes all the heat away from great governors like Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin and Kristi Noem.

Definitely rope-a-dope, and we know who the dopes are.

RON WEAVER, CUMMING

No, even ‘good’ people with guns can’t stop mass shootings

A recent letter to the editor claiming a “good person” with a gun could have prevented the Uvalde massacre completely misses the point.

In Texas, as in many states, guns are ubiquitous. The bad guys clearly have them, as well as the letter writer’s purported “good” guys. The fact, however, is that all of those “good” people with guns utterly failed to stop the massacre.

We have seen innumerable mass shootings where all the “good” guys with guns similarly failed. It is time to enact common-sense gun control.

RICHARD NIKONOVICH-KAHN, ATLANTA