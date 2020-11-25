Readers Write

Regarding, “Passing the buck won’t help reduce Atlanta’s homicide rate” (Opinion, Nov. 20), an Atlanta police officer can “proactive” his butt to the jailhouse in a New York minute! A “proactive” police officer would have been mobbed at Wendy’s when protesters were allowed to block streets, shoot a child, burn the building and create chaos for the world to see. Gov. Kemp could have intervened with National Guard troops, but that would have been too “proactive.” And the mayor would have been on his case about overreacting, and even more protesting would have taken place, with possibly more children shot. We’ve allowed mistrust and lack of respect for our police officers to go too far. The offenders have become heroes. That happens when Goody Two Shoes’ are “proactive.”

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS