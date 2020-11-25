Readers Write

‘Proactive’ policing is seen as overreaction in this age
Regarding, “Passing the buck won’t help reduce Atlanta’s homicide rate” (Opinion, Nov. 20), an Atlanta police officer can “proactive” his butt to the jailhouse in a New York minute! A “proactive” police officer would have been mobbed at Wendy’s when protesters were allowed to block streets, shoot a child, burn the building and create chaos for the world to see. Gov. Kemp could have intervened with National Guard troops, but that would have been too “proactive.” And the mayor would have been on his case about overreacting, and even more protesting would have taken place, with possibly more children shot. We’ve allowed mistrust and lack of respect for our police officers to go too far. The offenders have become heroes. That happens when Goody Two Shoes’ are “proactive.”
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS
GOP should focus on country’s interests, not partisan ones
It’s becoming clear most GOP elected officials support President Trump’s refusal to accept the election results. They indulge Trump as he pouts, golfs and badmouths our democracy while the coronavirus pandemic spirals further out of control. They are abetting Trump’s effort to disenfranchise thousands of voters. Trump and his GOP allies are furious Georgia election officials did not suppress enough Black votes and are trying to compensate by suppressing these votes retroactively. GOP leaders are also enabling Trump’s scorched-earth policy of decimating executive branch personnel to kneecap the Biden Administration’s ability to dig out of the public health and economic disaster Trump is leaving behind. GOP politicians’ cowardly dereliction of duty is shameful. My father, a World War II veteran who fought fascists to preserve our democracy, would have choice words for these sunshine patriots who put their partisan self-interest ahead of our country.
STEVE BABB, LAWRENCEVILLE