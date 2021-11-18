Giving students whitewashed history warps their worldview

The outrage that GOP politicians are cynically ginning up over the bogeyman of “critical race theory” is bunk. Only white fragility could cast whites as the aggrieved victims of our country’s 400 years of racism. Spoon-feeding our kids a whitewashed version of history warps their worldview, fueling ongoing white bigotry and violence.

The obscene killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and recent disturbing racist incidents in local schools could have been prevented if more whites were aware of the over 4,000 racial terror lynchings in the South from 1877-1950, the centuries-old use of fraud and force to keep Blacks from voting and the bloody coups that overthrew multiracial state governments in the South during Reconstruction.

“Canceling” the teaching of unflattering history hurts whites as well as Blacks. It leaves us living a lie, endlessly reenacting variations on past transgressions which we refuse to acknowledge, incapable of reconciliation or redemption.

Our kids can handle the truth. They deserve to be told it.

STEVE BABB, LAWRENCEVILLE