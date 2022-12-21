Nation is falling behind with out-of-control government

Letters from disgruntled Democrats have thrown all Republicans in one basket, chastised them for voting for Herschel Walker, and made wild claims about Republicans thinking of only the white and wealthy. That is so insulting.

Millions of Americans want a stop to reckless spending, out-of-control crime, open borders, a shocking decline in our education system and outrageous drug imports, not to mention our diminishing position in world politics.

Neither of the recent Senate candidates was outstanding, but at least a vote for Walker would even the playing field in the Senate. Our government is out of control. We are stuck with sky-high inflation due to the unchecked wild spending in Congress. Senseless crime has burgeoned due to the idiotic chant to defund the police and liberal laws and DA’s who won’t take necessary steps to thwart crime.

Our school system hurt America’s kids while keeping them out of the classroom for two years and now want to teach “wokeness” instead of reading, writing and math. We as a country are falling behind, and we need to wake up and take action.

GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO, GA