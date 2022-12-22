Democrats’ inflationary spending hurts average families

In reference to the letter, “Re: Georgia’s GOP doesn’t care about average person,” on Dec. 15, if the GOP doesn’t give a damn about the average person in Georgia, then who should the average Georgian turn to? Certainly not the Democrats, who, in two short years, have managed to put “living within your means” out of reach with their inflationary spending policies for thousands of average families that now cannot sustain normal living conditions.

Gasoline prices are still up 25%, plus an additional 28 cents/gallon starting in 2023. Food prices are up over 15%. The energy index is up 19% in the last 12 months ending September. These staple costs are built into an average person’s budget that cannot cover these increases.

I think that you just misread the voting maps. The votes in rural areas were not as much for Herschel Walker as they were against Raphael Warnock and Biden’s Democratic party.

HENRY ANDERSON, LILBURN