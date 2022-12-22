Founding Fathers wanted governing power left to states
Correct me if I’m wrong, but my impression from my history and civics classes is that the Constitution is a document that protects state rights.
The Constitution left most legislation up to the states and mainly dealt with issues like taxation, defense, terrorism and other crimes affecting the entire nation. The article states that “…when the law was passed in 2019, Roe v. Wade was the law of the land and state law does not allow the legislature to enact statutes that violate the law.” Federal law outlaws casino and sports betting, yet you can engage in these activities in over 35 states. The Federal Government criminalizes marijuana use, yet it also is allowed in many states. The list goes on.
The intent of the Founding Fathers was that the power rested with the states, and the Federal Government dealt with the issues that I listed above.
ROBERT SHELOW, KENNESAW
Democrats’ inflationary spending hurts average families
In reference to the letter, “Re: Georgia’s GOP doesn’t care about average person,” on Dec. 15, if the GOP doesn’t give a damn about the average person in Georgia, then who should the average Georgian turn to? Certainly not the Democrats, who, in two short years, have managed to put “living within your means” out of reach with their inflationary spending policies for thousands of average families that now cannot sustain normal living conditions.
Gasoline prices are still up 25%, plus an additional 28 cents/gallon starting in 2023. Food prices are up over 15%. The energy index is up 19% in the last 12 months ending September. These staple costs are built into an average person’s budget that cannot cover these increases.
I think that you just misread the voting maps. The votes in rural areas were not as much for Herschel Walker as they were against Raphael Warnock and Biden’s Democratic party.
HENRY ANDERSON, LILBURN