Readers Write

Media wrongly places intolerance only on Right side of aisle
If you follow the “mainstream media” – trite, but unfortunately descriptive of the major U.S. news outlets – you would believe most intolerance in this country is right-wing in origin. Leonard Pitts debunks (another favorite word of liberals) this when, like Hillary Clinton, he writes off half of the American people for their support of Donald Trump (“Can’t forget those who did not stand up for America,” Opinion, Oct. 25). He wants Trump supporters to lose their jobs and be harassed at sidewalk cafes and harangued by their “woke” children. He ends his screed with, “We will not forget. And we will not forgive.” Pitts has become increasingly unhinged during the Trump presidency. I almost hope Joe Biden wins for the sake of Pitts' sanity. DR. ROGER J. HUDGINS, ATLANTA
Trump’s irresponsible COVID tactics have cost lives
One of the most solemn responsibilities I’ve faced as an emergency physician is to decide to confine someone for a 72-hour period when they show signs that they are a danger to themselves or others. Called a “10-13” here in Georgia, this keeps the person and others safe while allowing for advanced psychiatric evaluation. This practice has saved countless lives. The criteria for this serious intervention are that the patient shows signs of mental illness and evidence that they may harm someone. Sometimes it is sufficient to simply establish overt threats against others. You know who I feel warrants this intervention now? Our president.
During this awful COVID-19 pandemic, he has modeled behaviors (scorning mask usage, ignoring guidelines for social distancing, and others) that have cost Americans their lives.
His continued downplaying of the risks and his embrace of large, unprotected crowds threaten the lives of many more. This reckless behavior is a clear and present danger.
He must -- and GOP leaders must — take steps to signal that COVID-19 is a dire, worsening threat. If there is no retreat from this collective psychosis that the Republican party exhibits, the public must 10-13 them by voting them out of office to keep ourselves and our economy safe.
DR. NEAL PRIEST, ATHENS