Readers Write

One of the most solemn responsibilities I’ve faced as an emergency physician is to decide to confine someone for a 72-hour period when they show signs that they are a danger to themselves or others. Called a “10-13” here in Georgia, this keeps the person and others safe while allowing for advanced psychiatric evaluation. This practice has saved countless lives. The criteria for this serious intervention are that the patient shows signs of mental illness and evidence that they may harm someone. Sometimes it is sufficient to simply establish overt threats against others. You know who I feel warrants this intervention now? Our president.

During this awful COVID-19 pandemic, he has modeled behaviors (scorning mask usage, ignoring guidelines for social distancing, and others) that have cost Americans their lives.