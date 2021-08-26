Readers write: Atlanta needs business leader to tackle city’s crime

Again, Atlanta leadership has shown why we need a business leader. Definition – a person who assesses problems, clearly thinks through solutions and implements them. In March, the plan was to hire 250 more police officers and expand the city’s camera network. Why only 250 officers when we are down 450? Why expand the city’s camera network when the ones we have do not work (no video of the Katie Janness killing in Piedmont Park July 27 due to faulty cameras). After five months, how much has been accomplished? Much publicity about these solutions but nothing on implementation.

Atlanta has a horrific crime problem. Much talk blaming COVID and the fact that other cities have the same problem. Most cities do not, while Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis do. Wonder why? Again, instead of talk, determine where our crime happens and who (demographics) are the criminals. Then you can put together an effective action plan against crime.