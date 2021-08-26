Readers write: Atlanta needs business leader to tackle city’s crime

Atlanta needs business leader to tackle city’s crime
Again, Atlanta leadership has shown why we need a business leader. Definition – a person who assesses problems, clearly thinks through solutions and implements them. In March, the plan was to hire 250 more police officers and expand the city’s camera network. Why only 250 officers when we are down 450? Why expand the city’s camera network when the ones we have do not work (no video of the Katie Janness killing in Piedmont Park July 27 due to faulty cameras). After five months, how much has been accomplished? Much publicity about these solutions but nothing on implementation.
Atlanta has a horrific crime problem. Much talk blaming COVID and the fact that other cities have the same problem. Most cities do not, while Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis do. Wonder why? Again, instead of talk, determine where our crime happens and who (demographics) are the criminals. Then you can put together an effective action plan against crime.
PAUL KENDIG, MARIETTA
Biden’s decision to remove troops first left others vulnerable
The fiasco in Afghanistan created by President Biden has caused Republicans, Democrats, and even the mainstream media to question his competency. I believe President Biden thought if he ignored the humanitarian crisis he created in Afghanistan like he has ignored the humanitarian crisis at our southern border, that his supporters and the mainstream media would give him a pass. But not so, even to his most liberal supporters, his decision to remove our troops first from Afghanistan, leaving our citizens vulnerable, has caused much consternation and questions. Why were our troops brought home first? Shouldn’t American citizens and our Afghan allies have been evacuated first, leaving our troops there to protect the people, the operation? There are calls from some Republicans for him to resign, and if things get worse in Afghanistan, I believe he will be forced to do just that.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL