Readers Write

Here are a few of the problems we are having in our country today: Demonstrations used as an excuse to riot, loot, burn and destroy; the use of guns for revenge, robbery, to “settle” arguments, intimidation and others; use of public office for personal gain; murdering unborn children; brainwashing children to political agendas; telephone and internet fraud; the blatant running of red lights, etc. ad nauseum.

Why is all of this happening? There is only one answer and it applies to all of it: Morals! If you think about it, the lack of morals is the root of all the evils that we are experiencing and the solution is being systematically expunged from our society: Religion! The “why” of morality is learned at the basic level in religion. It is further instilled by devoted parents in the home. It is transformed into principles and ethics in the classroom by dedicated teachers. Our country is dying! Religion can save it if we let it.