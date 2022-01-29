The Peach State is not immune to this labor crisis, as many of our key industries struggle to fill positions across all levels. What we need now are policies that encourage folks to go back to work while increasing the talent pool with more willing workers. According to a recent analysis by FWD.us, current immigration relief proposals like those in Build Back Better Act would ensure 170,000 undocumented Georgians in the labor force, including 80,000 in industries facing labor shortages, can continue contributing with work permits.

I thank Georgia U.S. representatives Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath for supporting immigration relief in the House and encourage senators Warnock and Ossoff to ensure much-needed reforms pass in Congress.

DAVID GARCIA, DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC POLICY ADVOCACY, GEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF LATINO ELECTED OFFICIALS

Temporary farm workers came voluntarily to fill jobs

The H-2A workers weren’t forced to come here. They arrived at their own volition. They came to fill jobs that welfare recipients here in the states refuse since it’s easier to stay at home and get paid to stay at home and to have all their living expenses subsidized by the Biden administration.

It’s possible, though, that some of the freebies will be reduced since U.S. Sen Joe Manchin refused to sign on to the $2 trillion Biden welfare plan. Cooler heads have to prevail if we survive as a country. Also, we have to keep a Republican in the Georgia governor’s mansion and replace Georgia’s senators with Republicans. The two we have now are not serving the taxpayers in Georgia; they’re serving the freeloaders.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Lollipops all around for Trump, family ‘advisors’

When I first heard Donald Trump’s hilarious initial response to the Jan. 6 investigators seeking testimony from Ivanka and Don Jr. -- that now the investigators were “go(ing) after children” -- I couldn’t help laughing and thinking of sending at least Ivanka a lollipop.

Then, I decided that the person in the Trump family who should be receiving a lollipop is her father, who hired her as a close advisor when he was in the White House (for which, I’m sure, we taxpayers paid her a good salary).

Perhaps he really does see her as a child, and that is why he hired her, petulantly determined to demonstrate to everyone that he was so brilliant he didn’t need any advice from anyone. What better way to do that than pretending that a child could advise him?

More likely, though, he was simply having his typical difficulty finding a grown-up-sounding insult to hurl at the investigators and thought that this, absurd though it was, just might work.

LINDA A. BELL, DECATUR