As a deterrent, he wants the cops to have the power to shoot shoplifters.

Trump also wants prayer back in schools. My question is, which prayers? To what deity? Where? In one classroom or different classrooms for different religions?

Trump has no idea what the separation of powers is in the Constitution (something he obviously never read).

If we give him only one day as a dictator, he will make it for life.

CATHY DEREIMER, PEACHTREE CORNERS

Single-sentence apologies show no contrition

The single-sentence apologies written for undermining Fulton County’s election results are offensive. The crime the Trump lawyers committed was an attempt to invalidate my vote; something most consider a sacred right.

They also hoped to change the election results in Georgia, an offense that would cause irreparable harm to Georgians. Ultimately, their goal was to illegally install Trump in an office rightfully won by President Biden. In doing this, they fanned flames of societal distrust and conflict that will last for years.

True contrition, as District Attorney Fani Willis hoped for, is an expression that should accomplish at least three things. It would let those harmed know there’s an empathetic and deep understanding of the harm. It would include an expression of heartfelt remorse for the actions committed and invoke a sincere promise never to do anything like this ever again.

I hope future convictions for this type of crime produce more satisfying results for all of us.

JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA