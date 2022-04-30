CARL COX, RIVERDALE

GOP campaign strategy is to distract voters from real issues

During the first Republican debate between Brian Kemp and David Perdue, the national electoral playbook of the Republicans was on full display. The strategy is to distract voters from the fact that they have no policies to solve any problems or benefit everyone. Instead, they rant about things that did not happen and are not happening to stir up emotional responses.

David Perdue is running on the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him and Donald Trump. Nothing could be further from the truth. The simple fact is that more people than normal were highly motivated to cast their ballot against Trump and his sycophant, Perdue.

The other topic of distraction is the idea that our schools are indoctrinating students about things the radical right never wants to mention, like race and diversity. Indoctrination is not happening, and they know it. But the goal is to frighten enough voters into electing them to protect children.

The politics of cynicism must end. The current Republican Party must never be allowed to gain power until they offer serious solutions to real issues and earn the support of the majority.

MICHAEL HAREMSKI, DECATUR

Atlanta doesn’t need committee to solve obvious crime problem

Looks like more committees are needed to study the problem of deadly shootings in Atlanta.

Based on a report for 2020 in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “Nearly 80%, or 121 of those killed, were Black men. Eleven were white men. Twenty-two women of both races were killed, though most were Black. In addition, one Asian man and two Hispanic men were among the dead.”

Looks like there is a Black-on-Black crime problem that the city doesn’t want to acknowledge.

Good luck with solving the problem with more committees. How about locking up the offenders and throwing away the key?

The police know who the offenders are. Most are on probation. How about some aggressive stop-and-frisk? Or, maybe no bail for the repeat offenders?

There! Solutions and I didn’t have to form a committee.

DEAN HEINZ, JOHNS CREEK

Massive voter fraud claims have no ‘beef’

In 1984, Wendy’s launched an advertising blitz that became one of the most effective messaging campaigns ever. A tiny, elderly woman at a fast-food restaurant examined the burger she ordered and, finding a giant hamburger bun and not much else, loudly and with indignant outrage, demanded to know, “Where’s the beef”?

That single ad exploded Wendy’s from the chain no one had ever heard of to rock-star status among major fast-food restaurants. But it did more.

“Where’s the beef” became the rallying cry against every form of misrepresentation and deceit.

Consider this: despite lawsuits, innumerable recounts, audits, signature checks, blue lights, searches for bamboo paper and continuing efforts to arouse outrage over “massive voter fraud” in the 2020 election, there has never been any persuasive evidence presented in any state by anyone of any such thing. None. Ever. Period.

Where, indeed, is the “beef”?

BRUCE MENKE, ATHENS