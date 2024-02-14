Afghanistan, despite a disorderly withdrawal, has resulted in increased safety for our soldiers, though not for Afghanis. Regarding “raging wars in Ukraine and Gaza,” the writer should take this up with Russia, Hamas and Israel. Regarding the 150 attacks against U.S. service members in Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, our military is dealing decisively with these attacks.

H. THOMAS BLUM, ALPHARETTA

Inflation, higher prices still problematic

Our president cites reports that say, “inflation is down.” That does not mean prices are down; it means prices are rising less this year compared to the same month last year, but prices are still going up.

Inflation that affects us most are groceries, shelter and energy, which continue to rise at an even faster pace than other things that contribute to the overall inflation rate. Another factor that is usually overlooked is the inflation rate of groceries, in particular. An example would be the “hidden inflation” of packaging, where boxes or packages are the same size and price as always but contain a reduced amount of the actual product.

Inflation is and will be a big problem for the average citizen until spending is restrained. Everybody knows this, but no one has the will to do anything about it. It’s about time we elect representatives who will put partisanship aside and do the right thing for “WE THE PEOPLE.”

RANDALL COBB, CARTERSVILLE