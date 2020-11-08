Readers Write

LOUIS COHEN, WOODSTOCK

New citizens might have been pulled into ‘voting’ scam

I have had someone helping me around my house for over 15 years. She spent years and thousands of dollars to become a U.S. citizen and vote in the 2016 presidential election. I asked her if she had voted in this election. With a big smile, she said, “Yes!” When I asked how, she said, “Online … on my phone.” When I explained that wasn’t possible, she realized it was a fake. We pulled up her name on the Georgia My Voter Page, and she saw she had not voted. She left immediately to go vote. Luckily, she did it quickly at her assigned voting precinct. She told me her son and others had “voted” online the same way. I am so mad and scared for the difference it will make in the state of Georgia. All citizens should be outraged over this. Newer citizens could easily be tricked because of the coronavirus and all the resulting new procedures.

NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA

Dems' victories in Gwinnett show allure of socialism, ‘free’ services

Regarding “Dems win decisively in Gwinnett races” (Metro, Nov. 5), voters are attracted to government officials who favor socialism. That’s apparent in the voting trends the last couple of days. Democratic voters want progressive visionaries; the role of wealth changed; food for the homeless; illegal alien barriers broken; free abortions; free sex change surgeries; guaranteed income; free rent, and free college. In the wealth-changing category, they want taxes raised on the wealthy and corporations and to tax all savings accounts. Gwinnett County will be subsidized by all the other Georgia counties. And they’ll be subsidized by taxpayers everywhere.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS