Readers Write

Regarding “Election results won’t change Georgia” (Insights, Dec. 9), Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan deftly uses the metaphor of a pitcher pulled from a baseball game to illustrate the necessity of one person stepping aside for the greater good. He can only be faulted for what must be one disingenuous assertion: There is no way that, as someone who values the rule of law, he could honestly wish Donald Trump had been reelected. Republican leaders in Georgia upholding the results of our elections, including Duncan, Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp, have been cast by fate into the role of “hero” in this election cycle. They each understand that the very foundation of our democracy – the platform that holds our grand experiment together – is the integrity of our elections. You take this one thing away, and what once looked invincible begins to unravel. Recounts are fair, and then the side that lost must graciously concede.

DARBY CHRISTOPHER, DUNWOODY