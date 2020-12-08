Readers Write

The pandemic has caused hardships for many Americans. Every week since March, new unemployment claims have been above 700,000. Food banks are overwhelmed with the sheer number of folks needing help. Food insecurity is raging out of control, affecting too many Americans. What is the government doing to help our people? In October, a federal judge struck down Trump’s plan to slash food stamps, affecting nearly 700,000 unemployed Americans. Senate leader Mitch McConnell is in no hurry for a second stimulus package, and the president is sitting this one out. Georgia Senators Perdue and Loeffler are involved in their campaigns and do not seem concerned with you and me. We witnessed incredible energy to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett, yet no help for the wage earners and the unemployed. Will Perdue and Loeffler go on record either in support of or opposing pandemic relief stimulus?

DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE