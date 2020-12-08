Readers Write

Politicians stand still as pandemic batters Americans
The pandemic has caused hardships for many Americans. Every week since March, new unemployment claims have been above 700,000. Food banks are overwhelmed with the sheer number of folks needing help. Food insecurity is raging out of control, affecting too many Americans. What is the government doing to help our people? In October, a federal judge struck down Trump’s plan to slash food stamps, affecting nearly 700,000 unemployed Americans. Senate leader Mitch McConnell is in no hurry for a second stimulus package, and the president is sitting this one out. Georgia Senators Perdue and Loeffler are involved in their campaigns and do not seem concerned with you and me. We witnessed incredible energy to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett, yet no help for the wage earners and the unemployed. Will Perdue and Loeffler go on record either in support of or opposing pandemic relief stimulus?
DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE
Recount costs worth it to ensure election was fair and unbiased
“Taxpayers foot big tab for recounts” blared the AJC headline (News, Nov. 27), yet the paper was largely mute regarding the cost of the protests of last summer. Let’s do this: Consider the recount a protest. It has the benefit of being legal and peaceful, qualities lacking in the street unrest of a few months ago, and it’s a lot less costly to boot! By the way, what’s the maximum cost any government should pay to ensure its elections are fair and unbiased? Is there a limit?
MARTIN FLANAGAN, JOHNS CREEK
Voters of color should brace for more Gold Dome suppression
Brace yourselves, Black folks and immigrants, for another round of voter suppression by the Georgia Legislature, controlled by Republicans who see their grip slipping. Made-up stories by Donald Trump supporters dismissed time and again has given Republicans from white Georgia an excuse to disenfranchise Blacks. Again. The poll watchers who supposedly saw hijinks were proven to not know what they were looking at when they saw alleged irregularities. The Republican Legislature has been told numerous times it was a secure election, but their constituents insist “Trump wouldn’t lie to us.”
RAY GLIER, DECATUR