Readers Write

President Joe Biden’s goal of being a president to all Americans is one of his most important challenges. Democrats and Republicans have been polarized through years of the media’s sophisticated manipulation backed by monied special interests.

Television reporting responds to hype and outrageousness to get viewers’ attention. Any efforts to provide balanced reporting might include interviews with two sides to an issue. Unfortunately, because of confirmation bias, viewers just digest the views that support their own and disregard the other side. With so many issues, soundbites become the norm.