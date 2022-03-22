RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

South Fulton businesses not providing accessible restrooms

I am a native Atlantan as well as a senior citizen. I now reside in the southern part of Fulton County.

I have realized that most of the businesses on the south side of the county do not have restrooms accessible to the public. This is also true with many businesses on the county’s west side. In addition, many of these businesses serve food within their facilities.

In talking to other seniors and mothers with small children, this lack of access can be quite an inconvenience.

I am hoping my concerns will be read, and hopefully, our elected officials within the city of Atlanta as well as our Fulton County leaders will take steps to remedy this community issue. These business owners should be held accountable just as private property owners are held accountable to adhere to certain codes.

This may seem a small issue to some; however, if we patronize these businesses by spending our money, the least they could do is respect us by having clean and accessible restrooms.

TOMMY M. BRADFIELD, COLLEGE PARK