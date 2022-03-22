U.S. oil production needed to replace Russian supply
“Greenies” must really hate America more than they hate what Russia is doing to Ukraine. They have a valid opportunity and easily justifiable reason today to support real and strong sanctions on Russian oil and replace it with much-cleaner and environmentally more friendly-burning oil from America.
Exploration, drilling and pipeline transport could be started quickly, allowing the U.S. to become a “net exporter” of oil again, helping other countries replace dirty Russian oil. This would also help improve the U.S. economy with better-paying jobs and improve our energy security.
Realistically it will take 20 to 50 years before the U.S. can wean itself off fossil fuels, if ever. Lots can happen over 50 years, and we do not need to be held hostage on energy uses by emotional greenies and professional activists who may have moved on to their next existential issue by then.
Replace the Russian and other foreign oil with American oil.
RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK
South Fulton businesses not providing accessible restrooms
I am a native Atlantan as well as a senior citizen. I now reside in the southern part of Fulton County.
I have realized that most of the businesses on the south side of the county do not have restrooms accessible to the public. This is also true with many businesses on the county’s west side. In addition, many of these businesses serve food within their facilities.
In talking to other seniors and mothers with small children, this lack of access can be quite an inconvenience.
I am hoping my concerns will be read, and hopefully, our elected officials within the city of Atlanta as well as our Fulton County leaders will take steps to remedy this community issue. These business owners should be held accountable just as private property owners are held accountable to adhere to certain codes.
This may seem a small issue to some; however, if we patronize these businesses by spending our money, the least they could do is respect us by having clean and accessible restrooms.
TOMMY M. BRADFIELD, COLLEGE PARK