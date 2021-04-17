Readers Write

Democrats’ scheme on voting bills issue will backfire

Columnist Dupree is correct (”Dupree: Georgia takes center stage in national election debate,” News, April 10). The election debate is not going to quiet down anytime soon.

It’s not going to quiet down because the Democrats won’t let it quiet down. Anything they can do to drive a wedge into the electorate is to their advantage: at least that’s what they think. What’s really happening is that everyone with an ounce of intelligence can see through their scheme to disrupt the political process hoping to gain an advantage.

They hope to present Georgia as being against equal voting rights when everyone already has the same rights. The law is to prevent ballot stuffing by unregistered, out-of-state individuals. That’s not an attempt to suppress legal votes.

Their scheme is going to backfire.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS