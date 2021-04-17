Readers Write

Proliferation of guns has made America more dangerous
America’s ongoing tragedy of gun violence is fueled by the ready availability of guns, thanks to a longstanding misinterpretation of the second amendment that equates a flintlock musket with an AR-15.
No other nation has this problem because they strictly regulate gun ownership. Gun possession has progressed to the point where it is absurd even to contemplate the mass disarming of our country. However, aside from the Republicans and their NRA appendage, Americans now seem receptive to commonsense gun regulations.
President Biden has proposed two important initial steps in the right direction with the banning of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and an expansion of background checks, to which I would add mandatory registration of all guns and required firearms education courses for all gun-buyers. The millions of guns in American homes have not made the nation safer, but instead more dangerous, as violent crime statistics indicate.
LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS
Democrats’ scheme on voting bills issue will backfire
Columnist Dupree is correct (”Dupree: Georgia takes center stage in national election debate,” News, April 10). The election debate is not going to quiet down anytime soon.
It’s not going to quiet down because the Democrats won’t let it quiet down. Anything they can do to drive a wedge into the electorate is to their advantage: at least that’s what they think. What’s really happening is that everyone with an ounce of intelligence can see through their scheme to disrupt the political process hoping to gain an advantage.
They hope to present Georgia as being against equal voting rights when everyone already has the same rights. The law is to prevent ballot stuffing by unregistered, out-of-state individuals. That’s not an attempt to suppress legal votes.
Their scheme is going to backfire.
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS