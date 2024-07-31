Opinion

Readers write

59 minutes ago

Harris did meaningful work on border security

Republicans continue to whine that Vice President Kamala Harris is without experience and did not visit the border. Former President Donald Trump’s achievements there were separating children from their parents. He did build segments of the wall, which has been ineffective, but portions are already breached or falling.

I guess the Republicans did not know she has overseen Senate activities for more than three years. Views and meetings with border security have happened. She visited Central America to try to get governments there to change and support their citizens so they do not move north, which is the root of the problem.

Trump nixed a bipartisan agreement to address the border, one of the toughest to date, because he wanted the border to remain something he could campaign on. Work is needed on our immigration policy, but Trump is incapable of defining a reasonable policy that Congress and the majority of our citizens can support.

JOE PALLADI, BROOKHAVEN

Easier to cast blame than solve Secret Service problems

The July 24 AJC described the resignation of Kimberly Cheadle as director of the Secret Service. She accepted responsibility for security lapses that allowed an assassination attempt against a former president. Regardless of provocations and political disagreements and despite some factors beyond her control, such a failure should not happen.

Notably absent among the cries for her head was any acceptance of responsibility for the lies and intemperate language that might have influenced the disturbed young attacker. And the hypocrisy of the loudest critics, including former President Donald Trump, is disgusting. Committee report after study report and Secret Service directors have pointed out the overload of the Secret Service and other security services. Still, too many of our elected “leaders” believe, unfortunately with good reason, that they get more votes by casting blame than by solving the problems.

Trump and the chaos caucus’ scuttling of the recent painfully crafted bipartisan bill to beef up border, immigration and other security services for fear that President Joe Biden might get some political credit is only the latest in this sad parade of dysfunction.

JERRY M. LITTLEFIELD, ROME

