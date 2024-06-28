Trump’s ‘blood sport’ idea for immigrants is new low
This past weekend, at two different rallies in two different cities, one composed of Christian conservatives no less, former President Donald Trump posed a new idea. He mused that it would be interesting to put a bunch of immigrants up against a bunch of Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters. Maybe he’d just watched the old movie “Spartacus” on late-night TV, or maybe he thought a blood sport akin to Christian gladiators fighting lions in Rome’s Coliseum was just an entertaining way to rid the United States of some pesky asylum-seekers.
Have we sunk so low that even posing such a depraved idea is acceptable behavior for a presidential candidate? When will good, decent Americans finally draw a line in the sand and say no to this shameful demagogue?
R.A. SMITH, ATHENS
We need legislators who won’t place lives at risk
The most consequential decision people make might be having a child. Parenting requires massive commitments of time and resources. Pregnancy might require intervention, including in vitro fertilization.
It might be necessary to weigh serious risks to a woman’s health and even her life throughout pregnancy.
Pregnancies sometimes result from abuse, like rape and incest.
The fetus might have serious abnormalities and might not be viable. Pregnancy might end in a miscarriage.
A number of state legislatures have severely limited or prohibited abortions. The consequence could include a 10-year-old raped and unable to get an abortion, women with miscarriages accused of having abortions, and lifesaving abortions delayed until the condition is dire before a physician can legally terminate the pregnancy.
Some legislators now even oppose IVF and contraception.
Having legislators who place our lives and well-being at risk is not preordained. We have choices in November. We should make them.
BRUCE MENKE, ATHENS
Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta J