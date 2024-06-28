R.A. SMITH, ATHENS

We need legislators who won’t place lives at risk

The most consequential decision people make might be having a child. Parenting requires massive commitments of time and resources. Pregnancy might require intervention, including in vitro fertilization.

It might be necessary to weigh serious risks to a woman’s health and even her life throughout pregnancy.

Pregnancies sometimes result from abuse, like rape and incest.

The fetus might have serious abnormalities and might not be viable. Pregnancy might end in a miscarriage.

A number of state legislatures have severely limited or prohibited abortions. The consequence could include a 10-year-old raped and unable to get an abortion, women with miscarriages accused of having abortions, and lifesaving abortions delayed until the condition is dire before a physician can legally terminate the pregnancy.

Some legislators now even oppose IVF and contraception.

Having legislators who place our lives and well-being at risk is not preordained. We have choices in November. We should make them.

BRUCE MENKE, ATHENS