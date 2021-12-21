Remembering our homeless neighbors helps to end crisis
On Dec. 21 of each year – the first day of winter and the longest night of the year – communities nationwide observe Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. Remembering our neighbors, reading their names, and sharing their stories reminds us that every person matters and that all of us can play a part in ending homelessness.
The National Health Care for the Homeless Council works with individuals and organizations in Atlanta and throughout the country dedicated to improving care and ending homelessness. The best way to improve health conditions for people experiencing homelessness is to ensure stable housing. As the richest country on earth, we have it within our means to end homelessness – an epidemic that is a public health and humanitarian crisis – by ensuring that all our neighbors have safe, stable housing. Housing IS health care, and a critical step toward ensuring that no more lives are lost due to homelessness.
G. ROBERT WATTS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, NATIONAL HEALTH CARE FOR THE HOMELESS COUNCIL
David Perdue unfit for governor
It’s hard to imagine anyone more despicable running for governor than David Perdue. Perdue repeats Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that Trump did not lose the 2020 election. Does repeating a “Big Lie” mean that you’re a liar? The answer is “yes.” David Perdue supports an open racist in Donald Trump. Does supporting a racist mean that you’re a racist? The answer is “yes.” The biggest accomplishment by David Perdue in his Senate term was using information on the upcoming pandemic to pad his stock portfolio. Does using information to pad your stock portfolio mean you’re a crook? The answer is “yes.” David Perdue is a liar, a racist and a crook.
As to his GOP opponent, Steve Bannon actually said something I agree with; “There’s no difference between Kemp and Perdue.”
We can and must do better.
MIKE CANFIELD, ATLANTA