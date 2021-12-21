On Dec. 21 of each year – the first day of winter and the longest night of the year – communities nationwide observe Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. Remembering our neighbors, reading their names, and sharing their stories reminds us that every person matters and that all of us can play a part in ending homelessness.

The National Health Care for the Homeless Council works with individuals and organizations in Atlanta and throughout the country dedicated to improving care and ending homelessness. The best way to improve health conditions for people experiencing homelessness is to ensure stable housing. As the richest country on earth, we have it within our means to end homelessness – an epidemic that is a public health and humanitarian crisis – by ensuring that all our neighbors have safe, stable housing. Housing IS health care, and a critical step toward ensuring that no more lives are lost due to homelessness.