Readers Write

AJC is overdoing it with incessant COVID-19 news coverage

What used to be a morning pleasure is now just miserable! Back then, I could start each morning with the digital AJC on my iPad and a large cup of black coffee and methodically work my way from the headlines on page 1 to the ads at the end. Now it’s COVID-19 in the A section, COVID-19 in Metro, Sports has COVID-19 testing of a sports team, followed by Living, which now means – according to the AJC – Living with COVID-19. Enough! Georgia has had 6,000 deaths supposedly from COVID-19 out of a population base of 11 million. That’s a death rate of about .0005% of that total population. That means a survival rate of 99.9994% of the Georgia population. All the AJC is doing is running a campaign to destroy the confidence of Georgians and convince all that they’re going to die. Enough, and shame on you!