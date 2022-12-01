Let’s take advantage of global warming. Rather than bemoan the weather effects of a warmer climate, we should use this opportunity to improve our standard of living and provide an abundance of fresh water, food and energy for our entire population.

First, we can collect the freshwater runoff from melting glaciers and fill our lakes, reservoirs and aquifers with potable water. Second, we can use the longer growing seasons to improve crop yield, plant additional grains and increase our production of carbohydrates. Additionally, crop innovation due to climate change could provide additional species of citrus and other varieties of fruits and vegetables. Finally, we can use proven technology to reclaim methane from landfills and the millions of tons of the gas emanating from the melting permafrost and transform it into useable, renewable natural gas, heating homes and factories and providing fuel for electric power plants supplying electricity for our electric cars and trucks.