Lawmakers must continue pushing for federal protections to guarantee every woman’s right to control her body and healthcare. Abortion access should not be determined by geography. We need to ensure equal access to reproductive healthcare for all women, no matter where they live.

CASSIE HURST, UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK

Leadership gains predict future woman president

The election may cause some women to wonder if a woman will ever be president. I think so. Hillary Clinton got more votes than Trump in 2016, but in the wrong states to get the winning electoral votes. Regarding leadership, more women in 2023 attended medical school and law school than men. Rotary Clubs were a bastion for men. Our North Cobb Rotary Club has more women than men, and the president is a woman. The Marine Corps has 4% women officers, and 10% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women.

Sixty years ago, 7% of Americans had a college degree. Now it’s 37%. Those who subscribe to religious myths claiming women have no leadership place may wish to reconsider their thinking. Many have. During that period, there has been a corresponding drop in religious attendance. Men, you may also admit that you married someone smarter than you, which is why your kids have some brains. Women, your opportunity to be president is coming.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW