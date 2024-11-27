National standards needed for safe and legal abortions
The recent article on abortion rights (“Abortion Rights Measures Pass in 7 States,” AJC Nov. 7) shows the ongoing struggle for equal access to healthcare across the U.S. While some states are making progress, the inconsistent system of laws creates significant obstacles for women, particularly in states with restrictive bans. No woman should face these challenges based on where she lives.
As a Master of Social Work student, I have learned how these restrictive laws harm individuals who already face barriers. We need nationwide standards to ensure that all women, regardless of state, have equal access to safe and legal abortions. The current state-level decision system is unfair and harmful, especially to low-income and marginalized women.
Lawmakers must continue pushing for federal protections to guarantee every woman’s right to control her body and healthcare. Abortion access should not be determined by geography. We need to ensure equal access to reproductive healthcare for all women, no matter where they live.
CASSIE HURST, UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK
Leadership gains predict future woman president
The election may cause some women to wonder if a woman will ever be president. I think so. Hillary Clinton got more votes than Trump in 2016, but in the wrong states to get the winning electoral votes. Regarding leadership, more women in 2023 attended medical school and law school than men. Rotary Clubs were a bastion for men. Our North Cobb Rotary Club has more women than men, and the president is a woman. The Marine Corps has 4% women officers, and 10% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women.
Sixty years ago, 7% of Americans had a college degree. Now it’s 37%. Those who subscribe to religious myths claiming women have no leadership place may wish to reconsider their thinking. Many have. During that period, there has been a corresponding drop in religious attendance. Men, you may also admit that you married someone smarter than you, which is why your kids have some brains. Women, your opportunity to be president is coming.
DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW