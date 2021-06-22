Readers Write

Poor choices are real reason for rise in violence

Contrary to a recent letter-writer’s ideas of what is causing the increase in violence in our country (”It’s no wonder we are seeing violence escalate,” June 16), I submit that violent acts, felonies and criminal behavior are choices individuals make because the reward for such activity, whether monetary, self-serving or maniacal pleasure is in the perp’s mind more to their advantage than the punishment.

The current progressive liberal policies of catch and release, no bail, minimum sentences, have proven their worth! I suggest the only way to lower the crime rate and make these amoral individuals change their life styles is to get them off the streets for long periods of time. Make gun crimes come with a minimum of 15 years in federal prison. No bail for violent crimes of whatever nature.. Prosecute the small crimes robustly, and the larger crimes will go down, (this is the Rudy Gulliani strategy that worked so well in New York). Lastly, instead of passing laws to defund the police and allow them to be sued by the very criminals they arrest, why not pass legislation to allow subsequent victims of felons released by liberal attorney generals and wacko judges to sue them.

No, it is not climate change or rocket science. It is human nature, the difference between right and wrong, and common sense in dealing with people that mean us harm.

JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA

Does Greene also doubt gravity, planetary orbits?

It was recently reported that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene stated she did not accept the “so-called science” of evolution by natural selection.

While this was not particularly newsworthy, it was amusing. I for one look forward to Greene’s opinions as to the existence of gravity, the earth’s orbit around the sun, and the Big Bang. Critical thinking skills are apparently disdained in the 14th Congressional District of Georgia. I don’t know who is more deserving of our pity, Greene or her constituents. Oh well, at least Northwest Georgia has beautiful mountains and the incomparable Cloudland Canyon.

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE

Perhaps IRS should look into controversial payments

Robert Shaw received $360,000 during six years part-time “volunteer” service as a Development Authority of Fulton County. That total, amounting to approximately $200 per weekday, so exceeds the reality of actual expenses that the Internal Revenue Service and Georgia Department of Revenue should be investigating how much of it Shaw included as income on his tax returns.

DAVE BEARSE, ATLANTA