Readers Write

Equality depends upon ensuring that all Americans have a right to protect their own interests by having a say in their government. Today, that principle is under attack. Red states across the country are passing laws to discourage voting and state legislators are getting ready to draw district lines to benefit themselves and their political party.

Here’s the thing: once you give up the principle of equality before the law, you’ve given up the whole game. You’ve admitted to the principle that people are unequal, and that some people are better than others. Once you have replaced the principle of equality with the idea that humans are unequal, you have granted your approval to the idea of rulers and servants. At that point, all you can do is to hope that no one in power decides that you belong in one of the lesser groups.