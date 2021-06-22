Readers Write

We must protect voting rights, end gerrymandering
Equality depends upon ensuring that all Americans have a right to protect their own interests by having a say in their government. Today, that principle is under attack. Red states across the country are passing laws to discourage voting and state legislators are getting ready to draw district lines to benefit themselves and their political party.
Here’s the thing: once you give up the principle of equality before the law, you’ve given up the whole game. You’ve admitted to the principle that people are unequal, and that some people are better than others. Once you have replaced the principle of equality with the idea that humans are unequal, you have granted your approval to the idea of rulers and servants. At that point, all you can do is to hope that no one in power decides that you belong in one of the lesser groups.
Speak up, demand that an end to gerrymandering starts this year and push for legislation that protects our voting rights.
PEGGY PERKINS, WINDER
Fight over voting rights is unnecessary
All the latest arguing about voting rights is totally unnecessary!
I feel absentee ballots should only be sent to the disabled or other such hardship absentee cases as was the practice in use before the covid era. That would be showing up in person at your precinct or other designated early voting site in person ... and bring your personal ID. This would allow faster tallying with less ballot contact, no drop boxes and limit fraud.
At least this would somewhat limit the dead from voting as well as those with multiple addresses within the state voting multiple times or those with state addresses from voting who haven’t lived here at least six months plus (military and such excluded). An understanding of existing voting laws would be very beneficial!
LARRY SHUMAN, DOUGLASVILLE