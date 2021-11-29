Republicans have always believed in lower taxes and fewer government regulations. Then, along comes Donald Trump, who could only become elected through wedge issues and demagoguery. But traditional Republican values still resonate stronger. Are we not better off expecting that Americans be responsible for themselves and do for themselves to the greatest degree possible? The hatred and vitriol of today’s political discourse will get us nowhere. It only serves the interest of a very few. I envision a world where we happily acknowledge that even the most far-left political leaders would be welcomed to their place at the table. Cheerful greetings would be exchanged, and everyone would get an opportunity to make their case. Then, all duly elected representatives would vote, and the people’s will would carry the day.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS