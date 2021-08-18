READERS WRITE

As a Vietnam veteran, a former neighborhood police officer (peace-builder), a certified mediator and, importantly, a family member, I recognize conflicts, ideologies and different thinking. However, I believe there is a common denominator and it is communication.

Communication can lead to understanding, development and considerations to bring about peace. Look at Vietnam now and how it has changed from the days that brought harm because of ideologies. There is always the belief that human rights are paramount, and that liberty, freedom, and justice are tenets. There is a greater understanding that people worldwide are deserving of peace, dignity and happiness.