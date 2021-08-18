READERS WRITE

Communication can help Afghans heal, change
As a Vietnam veteran, a former neighborhood police officer (peace-builder), a certified mediator and, importantly, a family member, I recognize conflicts, ideologies and different thinking. However, I believe there is a common denominator and it is communication.
Communication can lead to understanding, development and considerations to bring about peace. Look at Vietnam now and how it has changed from the days that brought harm because of ideologies. There is always the belief that human rights are paramount, and that liberty, freedom, and justice are tenets. There is a greater understanding that people worldwide are deserving of peace, dignity and happiness.
The same is now true in Afghanistan. It is time to build upon change through continuous communication and help this country understand human rights. Yes, there have been many conflicts (wars, disagreements), with many sacrifices (death and harm to mental and physical health). But there was/is a purpose: people deserve respect and nonviolence in their future.
LOUIS COHEN, WOODSTOCK
Real threats to U.S. are government control, debt
Leonard Pitts’ column (“Humanity’s facing harsh epitaph if we don’t wake up,” AJC, Aug. 15) cites three “existential emergencies”: the insurrection crisis, COVID-19 crisis, and climate change crisis. First, the Jan. 6 Capitol events were embarrassing and awful, but insurrection as an existential threat seems to be a huge stretch. Likewise, humanity had endured pandemics before, some of which were far worse than COVID. And regarding climate change, many people are understandably skeptical about 50- or 100-year computer predictions when we can’t forecast tomorrow’s weather. Further, the apparent politicization of climate science and our inability to have any meaningful impact on greenhouse gas emissions unless China and India are entirely on board reduces the salience of this threat. In my view, the two actual existential threats to the U.S. are vastly increasing government control and soaring federal debt, which will crush freedom, incentive and economic growth.
DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA