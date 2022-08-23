CHRIS PURDY, ATLANTA

Committee hearings unfair, fueled by hatred for Trump

Several recent letter writers claim that the Jan. 6 committee hearings should make us want to vote against Donald Trump if he runs for office again. These hearings are a farce and reminiscent of the Salem witch trials. In my America, we are supposed to have fair trials and hearings with cross-examinations and witnesses called by both sides and an impartial jury. None of that exists in this persecution that resembles a Gestapo trial in Nazi Germany. The free press -- traditionally expected to report fairly and monitor our political system -- no longer exists and now are cheerleaders at the lynching.

The hand-picked Jan. 6 committee consists of rabid radical Democrats and a couple of anti-Trump Republicans angry that Trump is not a fellow member of the deep, disgusting swamp of Washington politics.

It is sad that some people so hate Donald Trump that they are willing to destroy our nation with their insane rhetoric and intense hatred.

ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE