Jan. 6 Capitol riot was also an attack on public servants
I’m a former public school teacher and was deployed to Iraq in 2011. Since 2016, I’ve worked with veterans to ensure America lives up to its ideals by defending human rights.
The Jan. 6 hearings have made clear that MAGA Republicans don’t understand the meaning of public service. The events on Jan. 6 weren’t only an attack on democracy; they were an attack on service and servants like Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards, a Georgia native. She was the first officer injured by rioters. Even after suffering a traumatic injury, she prevented many rioters from entering the Capitol.
Service is a selfless act. Instead of serving others, Republicans use their power to diminish our rights.
I hope fellow Georgians will continue to tune into the hearings, get informed and vote in November. Not only is our democracy under attack, but so is our ability to safely serve one another.
CHRIS PURDY, ATLANTA
Committee hearings unfair, fueled by hatred for Trump
Several recent letter writers claim that the Jan. 6 committee hearings should make us want to vote against Donald Trump if he runs for office again. These hearings are a farce and reminiscent of the Salem witch trials. In my America, we are supposed to have fair trials and hearings with cross-examinations and witnesses called by both sides and an impartial jury. None of that exists in this persecution that resembles a Gestapo trial in Nazi Germany. The free press -- traditionally expected to report fairly and monitor our political system -- no longer exists and now are cheerleaders at the lynching.
The hand-picked Jan. 6 committee consists of rabid radical Democrats and a couple of anti-Trump Republicans angry that Trump is not a fellow member of the deep, disgusting swamp of Washington politics.
It is sad that some people so hate Donald Trump that they are willing to destroy our nation with their insane rhetoric and intense hatred.
ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE