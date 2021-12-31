JOHN W. SHACKLETON, ATLANTA

True Republicans are minority in their party

As we navigate what was supposed to be the post-Trump political landscape, I have to mourn how Trump continues to hold sway over the Republican Party. Elected Republicans continue to support Trump because of the 30 percent support Trump enjoys with the general public. Trump endorses those who endorse him. Those favored by Trump raise money from Trump’s supporters and continue to spread Trump’s lies. All parties in this corrupt echo chamber come out ahead. Everyone wins but the American people.

The traditional Republicans who believe in lower taxes, less government, balanced budgets and a strong defense are marginalized and labeled as Republicans “in name only.” We are seeing the takeover of the Republican Party by the Tea Party.

True Republicans are in the minority in their party. If there is a rumble in Abilene, Kansas, it’s Dwight Eisenhower rolling over in his grave.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS