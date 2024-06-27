As temperatures continue to rise, more efforts are needed to combat climate change. Creating more cooling shelters, raising public awareness, protecting vulnerable populations and increasing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions should be priorities in combating climate change.

ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA

Student cellphone withdrawal could get a little weird

Regarding the June 23 AJC article “Ga. schools fed up with cellphones in class”:

Removing cellphones from classes will solve a problem, but it also will create another one.

Students are already addicted and will suffer a withdrawal and bouts of anxiety — something near a mental disorder. They have been exposed too long to a method of removing themselves from reality and have depended on cellphones to provide their consciousness — their connection to the larger world, ignoring the real world around them. They are not with us anymore.

I’ve seen adults go completely weird when their cellphones became inoperable. Cellphones have produced zombies whose existence depends on their phones.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS