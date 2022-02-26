Putin is the face of 21st century fascism. His brutal reign provides a glimpse of America’s future if Trump becomes president again and consolidates his grip on power. If we let that happen, we can’t say we weren’t warned.

Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine reveals again what an evil, dangerous man he is. Putin tacitly admits that he pockets money, fixes elections, and imprisons and murders opponents – he just says that leaders of other countries do the same. He appeals to ethno-nationalism and rails against decadent foreign influences on Mother Russia. He weaponizes white supremacy, homophobia and conspiracy theories.

Sound familiar? Trump idolizes Putin, follows his playbook, and shares his cynical, amoral worldview and contempt for democracy. By consistently appeasing Putin, badmouthing NATO, and pitting Americans against each other, Trump emboldened Putin to undertake this latest aggression, which Trump is openly cheering on. Many Republican politicians and right-wing pundits prefer Putin’s authoritarian ideology to traditional American ideals and hope to impose it here.

STEVE BABB, LAWRENCEVILLE

Russia is anti-democratic, similar to past fascist Germany

In response to the letter, “Putin rightly doesn’t want foe near Russia” (Readers Write, Feb. 20), the writer uses the Cuban missile crisis to compare the current Ukrainian issue. First, in Cuba, they were nuclear warheads. Ukraine is not pointing nuclear warheads at Russia, and it is disingenuous to claim that Ukraine would invade or threaten Russia.

Russia is anti-democratic. They are our adversary, and Putin eliminates any opposition. Consistently. Russian intelligence has committed cyberattacks on our 2016 elections and other European countries and Ukraine. The equivalence should instead be of Russia to fascist Germany. Both leaders are dictators. Both leaders were delusional in their nationalist claims of the past and used propaganda and misinformation. Both countries used, and Russia uses, false pretenses to invade and destroy non-threatening democratic countries.

IRA KATZ, BROOKHAVEN

Discomfort in learning is important part of educational process

Although I got a Ph.D. in philosophy, I have an undergraduate degree in math and know from my experience tutoring that having to learn any mathematics makes some students very uncomfortable. Also, from my undergraduate courses, I saw how uncomfortable even Bible and religion courses could make many students. One student I remember well would sometimes leave class crying because professors had dared to challenge biblical claims.

Once I began teaching women’s studies classes and learned so much I hadn’t been taught about gender, race, and class and their intersectionality, I found that even professors can discover much that may dislodge some of their own cherished assumptions.

Such discomfort can help a person develop as a critical thinker and a knowledgeable and even compassionate human being. So let’s remind those in the Legislature and the parents who seem to be so concerned with restricting any subject matter that might upset a student that that is often a very important part of the educational process.

LINDA BELL, DECATUR, EMERITA PROFESSOR, GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY