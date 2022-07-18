Don’t destroy energy industry with dire predictions

We don’t see many “facts” today. Here are a few.

The earth’s temperature has cycled from hot to cold to hot for millions of years. Dinosaurs once lived in Alaska. The last ice age ended around 11,000 years ago, and temperatures have been rising ever since (without man’s contribution).

So if we eliminated man’s carbon footprint entirely, the earth would continue to warm.

The question is how much additional warming is due to man. We really don’t know. Different models give hugely different results.

The climate change movement is now an industry supporting a number of organizations and scientists. It is to their advantage to keep the potential threat alive or lose their jobs.

What can we believe? Do we destroy our energy industry for these predictions? It just doesn’t make sense.

Solar is an excellent source of energy. Rooftop panels on all homes should be a requirement. But other clean energy development should proceed while maintaining energy independence. Nuclear is the obvious long-term solution.

ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING