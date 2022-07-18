GOP can’t continue climate change denial and win elections
Paul Krugman sees Republicans’ failure to deal with climate change as part of their transformation into a right-wing populist party, “Another step toward a climate apocalypse” (Opinion, July 10). I grew up as an Eisenhower Republican. From that time through Mitt Romney, Republicans promoted conservative values, governed competently and firmly upheld the American electoral process. I am appalled at the number of Republican officials who have lent their support to the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Krugman points out that conservative parties in most countries accept the need to address climate change. Right-wing populist parties scorn climate science, along with the rest of the “establishment.” As the climate crisis accelerates, voters may realize that Republicans are not minding the store. What if young voters turn their backs on the party?
Rational Republicans concerned about their party’s survival would be well served to push for conservative, market-based solutions to climate change. A price on carbon would do the trick.
DAN EVERETT, ATHENS
Don’t destroy energy industry with dire predictions
We don’t see many “facts” today. Here are a few.
The earth’s temperature has cycled from hot to cold to hot for millions of years. Dinosaurs once lived in Alaska. The last ice age ended around 11,000 years ago, and temperatures have been rising ever since (without man’s contribution).
So if we eliminated man’s carbon footprint entirely, the earth would continue to warm.
The question is how much additional warming is due to man. We really don’t know. Different models give hugely different results.
The climate change movement is now an industry supporting a number of organizations and scientists. It is to their advantage to keep the potential threat alive or lose their jobs.
What can we believe? Do we destroy our energy industry for these predictions? It just doesn’t make sense.
Solar is an excellent source of energy. Rooftop panels on all homes should be a requirement. But other clean energy development should proceed while maintaining energy independence. Nuclear is the obvious long-term solution.
ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING