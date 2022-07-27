Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision turns back legal clock to 1868

How could the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, which for 50 years recognized the right of women to continue a pregnancy or not during the first trimester, a right supported by 60% to 70% of Americans?

Republican presidents chose nominees for the court determined to overturn Roe, and who misrepresented their positions on Roe and were confirmed.

The excuse for overturning Roe: declare the 14th Amendment as having the only enshrined rights as existing in 1868!

The problem: the Supreme Court invoked the 14th Amendment to end racial segregation and the illegality of interracial marriage, permit the sale of contraceptives and declare sexual activity between adults as a private matter.

Turning back the clock to 1868, segregated schools might still exist. Interracial marriage could be illegal, even a crime. Women could be denied a license to practice law (the Supreme Court so held in 1873).

Do we want the 19th-century discrimination against Roman Catholics?

I do not believe Americans are willing to turn the legal clock back to 1868.

Nor should they be.

BRUCE MENKE, ATHENS