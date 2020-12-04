Readers Write

Representing all Georgians should be reason to elect senator
The ads Sen. Kelly Loeffler is broadcasting nonstop in Georgia are appalling. She is using her personal wealth to broadcast lies and divisiveness. When I think of the money she has “donated” to her campaign as well as other GOP races, it makes me sick. She gives millions for campaigning, while Tyler Perry donated food to over 5,000 families. She flies around in her private jet and owns a women’s basketball team. Georgians need to know this before it is time to vote. Her party affiliation should not be a reason to elect her to the Senate; it should be her ability to represent all Georgians. If you still think she will do a good job representing the average Georgian, vote for her. I personally think the only interests she will have in Washington will be to represent more of the same big business interests.
NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA
Rekindle legacy of bipartisan work around climate issues
Regarding, “Trump knocks climate accord at G-20 summit” (News, Nov. 23), the president argued that the climate accord was unfair to Americans, but he did not deny the need for reducing greenhouse emissions. Biden will rejoin the accord on Jan. 20. Climate legislation will have already begun to emerge in Congress, which convenes Jan. 3. America must show bipartisan leadership that immunizes our shared economies and ecosystems. In 1970, the Clean Air Act passed with only one representative voting, “No.” We must rekindle working together. There is no better legislation to do that than the Energy Innovation Act. It injects into the economy a gradually increasing price on fossil fuels at the source. It returns that fee income to households to assist with the costs of the transition. It does not use any other regulation, so it preserves choice. And it is the first best step to incentivize clean energy technology.
BOB JAMES, ATLANTA