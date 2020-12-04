Readers Write

The ads Sen. Kelly Loeffler is broadcasting nonstop in Georgia are appalling. She is using her personal wealth to broadcast lies and divisiveness. When I think of the money she has “donated” to her campaign as well as other GOP races, it makes me sick. She gives millions for campaigning, while Tyler Perry donated food to over 5,000 families. She flies around in her private jet and owns a women’s basketball team. Georgians need to know this before it is time to vote. Her party affiliation should not be a reason to elect her to the Senate; it should be her ability to represent all Georgians. If you still think she will do a good job representing the average Georgian, vote for her. I personally think the only interests she will have in Washington will be to represent more of the same big business interests.

NANCY INMAN, MARIETTA