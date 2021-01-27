Readers Write

Can’t allow win of long-running campaign to destroy U.S. values

In our natural love for our children, we try to protect them from harm, by teaching them to avoid harmful things and situations. We try to influence them toward having good, rewarding lives. Thoughts and actions opposing this are presented to them for nefarious purposes, typically for some gain by the opposing person(s). Our nation was founded by persons escaping the tyrannies experienced in other places. Tyrants today are trying to pull our population (and the world) back under their greedy control. They sent people to infiltrate our country, to seduce and subvert our population with ideas that oppose our freedom from tyranny — beginning with college instructors and increasingly through other information sources; seducing us with lies about moral values and political objective. Their eventual goal of worldwide communism would end individual rights, and would end most worthy individual opportunities.